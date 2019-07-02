Several Barren River Lake beaches remain closed, expected to be open for 4th of July

Officials at Barren River Lake State Park are gearing up for a busy 4th of July.

"With the fourth falling on a Thursday we have a lot of people that are going to be taking that Friday off and staying an extended period of time with us over the weekend," said Lead Park Ranger, Dan Taylor.

Though officials expect everything to be open and ready for the holiday, they are trying to overcome some recent challenges to get to that point.

"Our two beaches that we had to close because of E. coli levels above the EPA standard were Narrows Beach and Quarry Road Beach," said Taylor.

Officials said last week, samples from those beaches came back good, but then came the second challenge to opening the beaches.

"So they would have reopened, but we were five feet above summer pool so there was no sand visible, so we had to leave those beaches closed, as well as our other beaches, other than Bailey's Point Campground Beach it was still open," said Taylor.

Taylor told 13 News more water samples are being taken Tuesday and water levels are dropping fast, so things are on track to be open and ready for the 4th of July.

Taylor said officials with the state park run the main beach at the Barren River Lake State Park and the Corps of Engineers controls all the other beaches at Barren River Lake.

For decades Barren River Lake State Park has launched fireworks to celebrate the holiday.

Rangers want to remind boaters if you're watching from on the water you need lights on your boat or they will send you off the water.

"So you need to go ahead and check your navigation lights, your bow lights, and your stern lights and make sure everything is working good, buy a couple extra bulbs," said Taylor.

Officials are also reminding everyone to wear their life jackets.

If you plan to be at the Barren River Lake State Park for the fireworks it will open at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

It costs ten dollars and fireworks will launch at dark.