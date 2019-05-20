Several Chances To Reach 90° This Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

A few showers moved through South Central Kentucky Sunday night as a cold front slipped through. High pressure takes over in the coming days as temperatures rise from the low 80s into the low 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances will be few and far between giving us a textbook unofficial start to Summer into Memorial Day weekend!

MONDAY: Sunny and Seasonably Warm

High 78, Low 56, winds NE-8

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chance of a Late Day Thunderstorm

High 83, Low 67, winds SE-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chance of a Late Day Thunderstorm

High 88, Low 68, winds SW-15

