Several Christmas Parades take place in South Central Kentucky

Saturday morning the streets of Downtown Bowling Green were lined in every direction with parade floats, and you could feel the Christmas cheer in the air.

People lined the streets all the way from College Street, to around Fountain Square Park, to State street. Children eagerly awaited their chance to get handed candy from those participating in the parade.

This year WBKO even took part in the Christmas celebration with the cars decked out with reindeer antlers and handing out candy canes.

One family who has been going to watch the parade downtown for years was a little extra excited to watch this years parade, as they got to see one of their own up on a float waving to the crowds.

"We are here because my brother, he is on a float. He is on the Bronco's team and we came to support him," said Shania Legette, parade goer.

"They are the Toy Bowl Champions this year 2019 they did amazing the full year. So they won so they are going to be in the parade today," said Pashawna Legette, parade goer.

Bowling Green was not the only town celebrating Christmas on Saturday. Glasgow also held their Annual Christmas Parade Saturday evening.

The parade kicked off around 6PM, and this years theme was 'I'll be home for Christmas' and the Grand Marshal's for the parade happened to be Disabled American Veterans.

One family not only attended the Bowling Green Christmas Parade, but also made the 30 minute drive down to Glasgow to enjoy theirs as well for a little more Christmas magic.

What was their absolute favorite part about watching the parades?

"I think it is the family getting together and just having a good time together," said Claraissia Hopper, parade goer.

"Santa Claus," said Luke Hopper, parade goer.

"I just like being able to get together with the family," added Rachael May, parade goer.

WBKO also participated in the Glasgow Christmas Parade, which happens to be one of the largest Christmas Parades in Kentucky.