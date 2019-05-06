Several arrested after collision in Barren County

Several people were arrested after a collision on Roseville Road.

A witness told a deputy with the Barren County Sheriff's Office last Friday that he saw a white pickup truck strike a mailbox and flee the scene. The witness then told the deputy he saw the same truck on the side of the road moments later. When he told the occupants that he had contacted law enforcement, they once again tried to leave but couldn't due to the vehicle being stuck in mud. The witness said three of the four occupants walked off into the woods before deputies arrived.

James Boule, 36, of Indiana was the only remaining occupant of the truck on scene when deputies arrived. Boule was taken into custody in reference to an active warrant.

Deputies found the other three occupants throughout the day.

Glenn W. Rawlings, 47, of Indiana was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of Accident, Criminal Trespassing 2nd degree, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd degree. In addition a Fugitive Warrant from Indiana was also served on Rawlings.

Kacey L Ghrist, 27, of Tennessee was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot 2nd degree, Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia Possession and Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd degree.

Christopher J. Johnson, 25, of Indiana was also arrested and charged with Leaving the scene of an accident, Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespassing 2nd degree, Resisting Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, and Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd degree. In addition a Failure to Appear Warrant out of Jefferson County was also served on Johnson.