Several arrested in Hart County drug roundup

Several people were arrested over the course of three days in Hart County during a drug interdiction detail.

On June 11, 12, and 13 the Kentucky State Police, Hart County Sheriff's Office, Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force and the Munfordville Police Department cited eight people, arrested 12, and located one fugitive.

A large amount of contraband was seized including 450 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of crystal meth,53 THC vapes, 77 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 45 dosage units of MDMA, 20 dosage units of LSD, 3 amphetamines, 8 Adderall, 1 gram of THC wax and 2 grams of cocaine.

The following people were arrested for various offenses during the three days:

Spencer Rigdon

Luke Durigon

Jay Ciccolini

Maxwell Durigon

Christopher Thompson

Terry Kinzie

Logan Strong

Casey Smith

Peyton Sadler

Hector Macias Nuno

Adam Fogelmanchanes

Rachel Meyer

James Heath

Morgan Sanger

Shane Eisenhauer

Desiree Matthies

Edvin Cardona-Ramirez

Richard Bassett

Cecilia Gonzales

Richard Shepherd

John Rankin

Gianni Vecchio