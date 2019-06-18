Several arrested in Hart County drug roundup

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Several people were arrested over the course of three days in Hart County during a drug interdiction detail.
On June 11, 12, and 13 the Kentucky State Police, Hart County Sheriff's Office, Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force and the Munfordville Police Department cited eight people, arrested 12, and located one fugitive.
A large amount of contraband was seized including 450 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of crystal meth,53 THC vapes, 77 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 45 dosage units of MDMA, 20 dosage units of LSD, 3 amphetamines, 8 Adderall, 1 gram of THC wax and 2 grams of cocaine.
The following people were arrested for various offenses during the three days:
Spencer Rigdon
Luke Durigon
Jay Ciccolini
Maxwell Durigon
Christopher Thompson
Terry Kinzie
Logan Strong
Casey Smith
Peyton Sadler
Hector Macias Nuno
Adam Fogelmanchanes
Rachel Meyer
James Heath
Morgan Sanger
Shane Eisenhauer
Desiree Matthies
Edvin Cardona-Ramirez
Richard Bassett
Cecilia Gonzales
Richard Shepherd
John Rankin
Gianni Vecchio