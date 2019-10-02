Several cities around South Central Kentucky receive funding from KYTC

Several cities around South Central Kentucky today received a visit from the Transportation Cabinet for funding announcements. The cities include Franklin, Fountain Run, Edmonton, and Cave City.

One of the first stops of the day on Wednesday was Franklin, Kentucky. The KYTC Office of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn , met with officials at City Hall.

He announced that Franklin will be receiving a large check from the cabinet for road funding and the city already has the roads picked out that need the most work

"We evaluate all of our roads from 0 to 100 and we take that evaluation, so there is Colonial drive, there is Forest Street and Filter Plant Road. There is some streets that we've already identified for this money will go into," said Kenton Powell, City Manager, of Franklin.

Powell said that the check will help the City of Franklin with infrastructure and road repair.

"The City of Franklin received a check for resurfacing the streets. Commissioner Tomblyn came down and met with some of our commissioners and awarded us a check."

This check is an additional $114,000 on top of the $160,000 the city already gets from KYTC.