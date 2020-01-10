Severe Storms Possible Saturday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, January 9, 2020

...WIND ADVISORY AND FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT...

A powerful cold front arrives late Saturday morning. This will bring rounds of heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the region. Some 1-2" of rain is likely starting Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Strong storms are also possible Saturday, with locally damaging winds and an isolated tornado being the main threats. We could set a new record high temp Saturday before cooler air returns Saturday night. We catch a break in the rains Sunday before yet another system arrives with more wet weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Windy with Record Warmth, Showers/Storms Likely (Few May be Severe)

High 73, Low 38, winds SW-25, G-50

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Cooler

High 51, Low 39, winds S-5

MONDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Warmer

High 58, Low 45, winds S-7