Sharon Grove woman arrested after traffic stop

A Todd County woman was arrested Sunday for endangerment of a child after police found a bag of meth next to the child.

Kentucky State Police said Tiffany Simmons was speeding on Mount Sharon Road near Elkton around 3:30 p.m.

After pulling Simmons over, they determined she was driving under the influence. Troopers said they found meth near a nine-year-old in the back seat.

When checking her information, the trooper discovered Simmons had warrants issued for her arrest.

Tiffany Simmons was arrested on several charges including Careless Driving, DUI 2nd, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.