Shelby County implements juvenile curfew in battle against COVID-19

Shelby County has instituted a curfew for people under 18 in a new step to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Right now there are no COVID-19 patients in Shelby County, and Judge-Executive Dan Ison wants to keep it that way.

"We're trying to find a solution to a really bad problem," says Ison.

On Wednesday, the Judge-Executive signed the executive order instituting a county-wide curfew for children under the age of 18.

The order prohibits children from being out past curfew unless they are with someone over 21, are going home from an event that finished late, or working.

"It's not a penalty to keep that child from working as a pizza delivery man or whatever they may be," says Ison. "We're in uncharted territory so we need to find what it is that we're doing, why are we doing it, and how will it impact our community for their safety."

"This is not the time for us to gather,” continues Ison. “This is a time for us to respect what is being said by our national leaders, by our governors. Let's reduce the numbers."

The curfew is in effect now. It runs Sunday through Friday from 11:30 at night to 6 in the morning...and from 1 a.m. to 6 am. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.