Shepherdsville man charged with Grayson County burglary

On Monday, April 20, 2020 a Grayson County Sheriff's Department chief deputy went to Claggett Road in Leitchfield to investigate a burglary involving the theft of several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including tools, a welder, an air compressor and other miscellaneous items. The theft occurred sometime after April 16th, 2020.

Following a neighborhood canvas, the chief deputy was able to get a vehicle description for the suspect. The vehicle was spotted and a traffic stop was conducted.

Police say further investigation revealed that 41-year-old John Grider of Shepherdsville had stolen items while doing work in the area where the property was located. Deputies went to Bullitt County where the items were found on the suspect’s property and returned to the victim.

Grider was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree.

A mugshot was not available.

