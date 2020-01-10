Sheriff: 2 arrested after infant found abandoned in the cold

Authorities in Kentucky say two people under the influence of drugs left an infant lying on the road in frigid temperatures.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Destiny McQueen and 49-year-old Michael Augst were arrested Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Deputies say they found McQueen running in the road, high on an unknown substance. She told authorities her two children were also on the roadway. Deputies found a 5-month-old infant on the roadway in minimal clothing in cold weather. Deputies later found the other child and Augst in a cold home.

It's unclear whether McQueen or Augst have attorneys.

