Sheriff: Four arrested in connection with shooting that led to man's death

The Laurel County Sheriff's office arrested four people early Sunday morning , around 4:03 a.m. in connection with a shooting.

The arrests occurred off old KY 30, about five miles north of London as the sheriff's office investigated a shooting which was reported at a home there at 1:21 a.m. When detectives and deputies arrived, they learned a man had been shot with a pistol in the chest.

The man was identified as Michael Bailey, 28, of East Bernstadt. He was flown to UK hospital Lexington for treatment and was pronounced dead there.

During the investigation, it was found that several people there were convicted felons. The arrested were identified as:

• Douglas Earl Bailey, 44, of East Bernstadt charged with assault, domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Crystal Nicole Johnson, 38, of London charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• James Brian Hart, 46, of East Bernstadt charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Dewain N. Bailey, 50, of East Bernstadt charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He admitted to taking meth prior to the shooting complaint.

All four were sent to the Laurel County correctional center.