Sheriff Hightower holds meet and greet at Plano Fire Department

The Plano community got the chance to meet Sheriff Brett Hightower and address their concerns throughout the county at a "meet and greet" Thursday evening.

Sheriff Hightower held the event at Plano Fire Department. He says this an opportunity to connect with people in the area and talk about their needs face-to-face.

Warren County Magistrate of District 6 Ron Cummings also took questions from concerned citizens.

"I just think that people should know that we are working extremely hard to just create a safer environment for this community from a multitude of different factors and coming together tonight with different people and just talking about those and collaborating because when we're combined together we're much stronger," said Hightower.

Many of the issues that raised questions were dealing with road safety, car break-ins, and speeding.