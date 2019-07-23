Warren County Sheriff hosting "Meet & Greet" for Hadley community

HADLEY, Ky. (WBKO) -- Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower is inviting residents of the Hadley community to a meet and greet with him early next month.

Hightower's office said the event will be a way for residents to discuss areas of concern with the sheriff, as well as build community relations.

The Meet & Greet will be August 3 at 5:00 p.m. at the Hadley Fire Department.

Although the address is 255 Hadley Road, a press release indicated the address 12000 Morgantown Road can be more helpful to attendees using a GPS.

Hightower said he hopes to plan more events like this in the future.

 
