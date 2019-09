Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower is hosting a meet and greet in Woodburn.

Hightower invites the public to join him and 6th District Magistrate Ron Cummings at the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Station on Nashville Road.

The event starts at 6 p.m. September 26.

Hightower said the purpose of the event is to build community relations and talk about areas of concern throughout the county.