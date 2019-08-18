Sheriff: Kentucky woman assaulted store clerk after being charged for cup of water

A Clay County woman is charged with assault and criminal mischief after she reportedly assaulted a store clerk, WKYT reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Wendy Senters entered Mike’s Quick Stop Saturday evening. While in the store, Senters assaulted the clerk after being charged 25 cents for a cup of water, police said.

Deputies later found Senters at Arrowhead Court and say she admitted to the assault.

She was arrested, taken to the Clay County Detention Center and charged with assault and criminal mischief.

