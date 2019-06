The Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

Officials say Eli Smith, of Savoyard, was last seen Saturday night on June 8.

He's described as 5'6" and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white ball cap with a hoodie and black Under Armor tennis shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the office at 270-432-3041.