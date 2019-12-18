Shive Lane to get middle turn lane and roundabout to ease traffic congestion

City officials in Bowling Green are working to improve traffic congestion.

Crews are currently in the beginning stages of a road-widening project on Shive Lane, just off Scottsville Road.

The project will widen Shive Lane to have a middle turn lane and will put a roundabout at the intersection of Shive Lane and Ken Bale Boulevard.

"Currently as everybody knows it's a two-lane road, traffic cutting through from Lovers Lane, also work traffic for all the folks that work at Fruit of the Loom," said Public Works Director, Greg Meredith. "This has always been kind of a bottleneck."

The project is meant to increase the traffic capacity on Shive Lane, as well as build more sidewalks that improve safety for pedestrians.

Shive Lane is the next road to undergo a widening project. Once complete this road will have a middle turn lane and a roundabout at the intersection of Ken Bale Blvd to help with traffic congestion. This map shows more detail ➡️ @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/QDfoQvztKT — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) December 18, 2019

Right now, crews are relocating utility lines and installing material for stormwater drainage.

Heavy construction is expected in March and April and the work on Shive Lane is expected to be finished by May of 2020.

"As with any road improvement project there is always going to be congestion based upon construction, so there will be times when flaggers will be in the road and they will have to slow down to let equipment to get in and out or to supply material in and out of the roadway," said Meredith.

City officials are also developing a second phase of this project, which will expand Ken Bale Boulevard to Middle Bridge Road and build a second roundabout in that intersection.

The second phase of construction is scheduled to start in Summer 2020.