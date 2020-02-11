Shooting in Warren County in the 400 block off Plano Richpond Road

The Warren County Sheriff's Office received a call Tuesday afternoon regarding a shooting in the 400 block of Plano Richpond Road.

Two males were involved in the shooting. A neighbor described hearing an altercation followed by several gunshots.

One male was taken to Bowling Green Fire Department station 6 off Scottsville Road and airlifted to a hospital in Nashville. Warren County Sheriff's Office believes it is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.