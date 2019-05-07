Shooting at Colorado school, at least 2 hurt

At about 2 p.m. the Douglas County Sheriff's Office put out an alert tied to a shooting at a school.

The shooting happened at the STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza in Highlands Ranch. Authorities asked the public to avoid the area. It isn't clear if anyone is injured, but the sheriff's office said this is an "unstable situation."

At least two people were shot according to authorities.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

Copyright 2019 KKTV. All rights reserved.