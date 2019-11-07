Shooting investigation lands one behind bars in Adair County

A shooting investigation in Adair County lands one man behind bars.

Authorities say they responded to Gentry Mill Road where a juvenile had been shot while driving an ATV on the road.

The investigation indicates a man followed the juvenile driving the ATV on the road and fired a weapon in the victim's direction hitting him in the back and the leg.

The juvenile was taken to TJ Samson Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police arrested Jamey Neat charging him with wanton endangerment and assault.