Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; Kentucky teen charged with assault

By  | 
Posted:

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky teenager has been arrested in a shooting at a party that left an Indiana teen dead and two others wounded.

News outlets report the shooting occurred early Saturday at a banquet hall in Henderson. Henderson police said in a news release more than 100 people were attending the party when a fight broke out in a nearby street.

The statement says 18-year-old Jaiwaun Latrell Wadlington of Evansville, Indiana, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person who was shot was in critical condition at a hospital while a third individual was treated and released.

Police arrested 18-year-old Japaris J. Baker of Henderson. Baker was held in the Henderson County Jail without bond, charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Police say the shooting of Wadlington remains under investigation.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus