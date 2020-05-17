Shop Local: Bruster's Real Ice Cream

Bruster's Real Ice Cream has remained open to help locals satisfy their sweet tooth.

"I want to thank all of our customers and I want to thank the Bowling Green community," Robert Alford, the owner of Bruster's said. "Times like this you realize why you live in a city like Bowling Green. It's been outstanding. Our customers have been outstanding."

Customers can grab a tasty treat either by swinging through the drive-through or ordering at the shop. Customers can also have it delivered through Uber eats or Door Dash.

"We were very blessed in the sense that we had a drive-through window and walk-up," Alford said.

Aside from the usual ice cream cones and sundae's, Bruster's is also selling ice cream by the half-gallon. The ice cream shop can build a family pack that includes cones as well. Customers can also grab an ice cream cake. Locals can choose to have a custom cake made or simply pick out an option offered by Bruster's.

"We have a full line of products," Alford said. "We have everything from waffle cones to banana splits, hot fudge sundae, strawberry shortcakes."

All of Bruster's ice cream is homemade and if you have a certain flavor you're craving, call the store and they'll make it for you.

"That been of the biggest things we've been trying to do is just having what people want or creating what people need," Alford said. "If we don't have it, we'll get it."

Bruster's soon plans on reopening its outdoor seating area.