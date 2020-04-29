Shop Local: Cozy Corner Gifts

A local store in Franklin has found new ways to reach its customers and give back while their doors are closed due to COVID-19.

Cozy Corner Gifts has taken their small town store online.

From shopping virtually with videos posted on Facebook to a majority of their merchandise being posted on their new website, which they had to make after their storefront closed.

"I kind of procrastinated and had not created a website yet. So I got with the girl that was going to make it she got it all set up and then we have been inputting more merchandise every day and built a pretty good size now," said Michelle Harding, owner.

Last week the store took to Facebook to ask their customers to make a post saying thank you to a nurse which enters them into a giveaway for nurse appreciation day next week.

"Come, nurses appreciation day I am having a drawing and I have multiple tote bags full of gifts that several of the vendors that I purchase from have supplied me gifts to go in there," added Harding. "They will get a tote full of really cute stuff."

The deadline to make a post about a nurse to have them entered in the giveaway is May 5.

Remember to support local businesses in your hometown and shop locally whenever you can.

"Please get out and support the small businesses they do need your help when they reopen as well," said Harding.