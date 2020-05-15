Shop Local: Culver's

Culver's, known for its frozen custard and butter burgers, has been continuing to provide for its customers through its drive-through service.

While the doors to its dining area have been close, the drive-through has remained consistent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It started off a little slower," Lowell Martin, the owner of Culver's said. "I will say right now it's going really well."

Martin said the restaurant has been keeping up with the guideline of the Center for Disease Control such as temperature checks and wearing masks and gloves. The store has also changed the layout of the kitchen to keep works from having to stand as close to one another as they use to.

Now, Culver's is focusing on getting the restaurant ready for when they do reopen their doors.

"Right now we're gearing up to when we can open our dining room," Martin said. "Making sure that it's safe for our team and our quests when that time comes."

Governor Andy Beshear announced that restaurants may open up their dining rooms at 33 percent capacity beginning May 22.

Culver's is rearranging the seating of its dining room. The restaurant will also no longer have some of the self-serving options available to customers such as access to the drinking fountain.

"The communities, especially in Bowling Green have done a great job supporting us through drive-through," Martin said. "I just kind of look forward to being able to thank a lot of our regular guests."