Shop Local: El Mazatlan offering take-out and delivery

Although COVID-19 has closed the dining rooms to your favorite restaurants in your hometown, most are still open and offering take out and delivery.

El Mazatlan on Nashville Road in Bowling Green took an opportunity to close that location temporarily to do some remodeling of their dining room and kitchen.

"When we first had to close all of our stores we just opened two stores to see how everything was going to work out and adjust a little bit," said Henry Echeveria, general manager, "We took advantage and remodeled this store and Cumberland Trace and then there was a strong demand to open all four stores so we went ahead and opened everything up."

El Mazatlan in Bowling Green has four locations and the one on Nashville road even has a drive-thru.

The general manager said they have received a lot of support from their customers so far.

"Everybody is still happy that we are open we are still able to provide food and drinks to everybody. Of course, everybody wants to be here you know they love the atmosphere, they love talking to all of our servers and managers," added Echeverria.

Due to the number of call-in orders all restaurants had to add a second phone line.

"All of our stores now have two phone lines. We got it set up to where you just call the original phone line and if the first one doesn't answer it will automatically bump it to the second one," added Echeverria.

El Mazatlan has also started offering alcohol to-go.

"We do margaritas we do beer, any cocktail you want we could do for take-out and for delivery," added Echeverria.

Remember to shop local and continue to support your local businesses and restaurants in your hometown. To see local businesses in your community click here.