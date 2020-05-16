Shop Local: Gigi's Cupcakes

With restaurants opening this week its important to remember to keep supporting local businesses.

Gigi's Cupcakes in Bowling Green is open for curbside pick up, delivery through Grubhub, and starting May 11th you will be able to walk inside the store to order.

They are open Monday-Thursday from 9 am to 8 pm and Friday-Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm.

For walk-in service, if there is more than one customer during the store at the time they do have blue x's on the floor indicating where you need to stand in order to practice social distancing.

If you're looking for a custom cake to celebrate graduation or birthdays you can order those online and there is a variety of flavors to choose from.

"We have different flavors you can look at all the different flavors we offer in-store on our website. It shows everything we offer from cupcakes to cheesecakes to mini's to brownies to cookies. It is about a little bit of everything," said O'Brien Wilson, employee.

To make an order online or to visit their website click here.

Remember to shop local and support businesses in your hometown.

