Shop Local: Jersey Mike's Subs

A lot of Jersey Mike's business comes from takeout orders which have put the sandwich shop in a good position during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jersey Mike's is currently still accepting takeout orders. Customers can place their orders either over the phone or online, as well as ordering in-store.

"Lots of people are used to ordering online and coming to the store to pick it up anyway. You can now have that delivered," said Chase Lester, the owner of Jersey Mike's. "You can also still just pick up your order online. We've got things placed on the floors in Jersey Mike's to try to keep the customers six feet apart."

The sandwich shop is offering delivery options through Jersey Mike's, Door Dash, and Uber Eats.

Inside the shop are pick up stations for online orders. Delivery drivers can then pick up the orders with minimal contact. Most of Jersey Mike's self-served items such as drinks and chips have been moved to the back of the shop. Now those items are distributed by employees.

"We're very fortunate," Lester said. "We have the ability to provide our product without people necessarily having to sit in our restaurant. They can grab and go or have it delivered to them."

Lester said the increase in online ordering and deliveries has helped control the traffic in the sandwich shop.

"Instead of having a line of customers like we normally would throughout a lunch rush out the door, we just have these online tickets popping out," Lester said. "People are a little bit more spaced out and not a bunch of people need to be in the store at once."

Jersey Mike's across both the country and in Bowling Green have seen a dramatic increase in online ordering and delivery since the start of the pandemic. Online orders and deliveries have jumped from 17 to about 50 percent.