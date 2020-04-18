Shop Local: Local Taco offering curbside pickup and delivery

Customers can still enjoy their favorite local restaurants amid the pandemic.

Local Taco in Bowling Green is offering their famous tacos by ordering online or calling in an order. Local taco offers curbside pickup or delivery.

Like many restaurants in Bowling Green, Local Taco is now offering alcohol to-go. They have a variety of sizes available and are offering gallon jugs of margaritas which you can get frozen or on the rocks.

"Once the governor allowed us to sell mixed drinks in a sealed container to-go that just kind of opened up the flood gates a little bit," said Jack Elder, owner of Local Taco. "We were able to offer different sizes of margaritas to go and obviously it has been a huge hit with our guests and they have absolutely loved it."

Remember to continue to eat and shop locally to support the local businesses in your hometown.