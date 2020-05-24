Shop Local: Nat's Outdoor Sports

Last Wednesday retail stores got the opportunity to open their doors to customers once again.

Nat's Outdoor Sports got the opportunity to open their doors ahead of other retails stores after being deemed essential.

Currently the store limits the number of customers entering their store, has markers for customers to maintain social distancing, and is doing hourly wipe-downs.

"All employees are wearing masks. It is encouraged and recommended that customers wear them, but we don't enforce that or require it. We are doing hourly wipe-downs on door handles. When it is nice like today we keep the doors propped open so customers don't have to touch the doors," said Lane Hunt, manager.

The local outdoor store is thankful for customers supporting their business. According to the manager, they have sold more bikes in the past few weeks than they normally sell during the summer season.

Remember to shop local and support the local businesses in your hometown as they begin to reopen.