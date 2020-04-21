Shop Local: Rafferty's offering online ordering

Rafferty's Restaurant and Bar has now added online ordering to its list of services.

The restaurant had already been taking orders and payments over the phone as a way to keep its doors open while following social distancing guidelines.

Now, customers can place their orders online and select whether they wish to pick it up themselves or have it delivered.

"When they pay for it, it actually prints up in our kitchen right then," John Renfrow, the restaurant's general manager said. "We start preparing it and getting it ready for you right then."

Rafferty's will deliver as long as you live in the city limits. The restaurant is allowing two customers in building at a time if they need to pay with cash.

Rafferty's is a part of a chain that includes Double Dogs and Corner Bakery Cafe. The stores are finding ways to assist one another as needed. For example, if one store needs supplies such as bags or to-go containers, another store will help provide the supplies needed.

"If one of our sister stores is running low on something we might run it over to them," Renfrow said. "We're working together to keep our stores up and going as best we can."

