Shop Local: The Great Escape offering curbside pickup

If you're looking for a comic book or a video game to help pass the time, The Great Escape Records and Comics store is offing curbside pickup.

Customers can call ahead to see if the store has the items they're looking for. Customers then have the option of picking up their purchase at the store or having it mailed to them.

"If there's something you're looking for I can look out there and see if we got it," Chris Hargrow, the store manager said. "Then either you can come by or we can mail it to you."

Hargrow is also using the store's social media pages to monitor customers' requests for certain items.

Hargrow is currently the only employee at the store. He had to layoff everyone else until the store gets back on its feet.

"It's been really hard, it's been rough," Hargrow said.

Through this tough period, Hargrow said he's thankful for the customers that have continued to shop at the store.

"We've had customers that have been supporting us throughout this so I'm really thankful for that," Hargrow said. "We've had customers almost every day come by wanting to get something like a comic or video game. So I've been thankful just knowing that people are out there still out there kind of helping one another and supporting the business."

The Great Escape's current store hours are 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Remember to shop local and continue to support your local businesses and restaurants in your hometown. To see local businesses in your community click here.