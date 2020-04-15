Shop Local and support businesses in your hometown

This week is all about shopping local online and supporting small businesses in your hometown.

"Shopping local right now is more important than ever. We want to see our local businesses survive and thrive, and this has definitely been a hardship on all businesses," said Susan Hoechner, Owner of Barbara Stewart Interiors.

Barbara Stewart Interiors opened their doors in Bowling Green in the 1950's, and the owner said she has never experienced anything like COVID-19.

The store has had to adjust to the new changes including making Facebook live videos and having an online gift registry.

"It's on our a href="https://www.barbarastewartinteriors.com/">website and you go to gift registry and you can click on brands or collections or search whatever it is that you are looking for and it will pull it up, and of course it can be ordered online," added Hoechner.

Barbara Stewart's wants to thank all their customers who have supported them during this time.

If you are getting tired of cooking at home, order some take out to support local restaurants.

Griffs Deli in Bowling Green is adjusting to all the new changes and has closed their dining room.

"We have changed to a carryout and delivery-only store of course," said Ed Griffin, Owner of Griffs. "You can order online, call the store and place an order, and also get delivery with ordering online. We do have a delivery radius that we are expanding on a regular basis to try to reach out, as the business calls for it we try to expand it."

All employees at Griffs are wearing masks and gloves for safety precautions.

"We've had to take some safety measures just to do our part to keep anybody from here getting infected or infecting someone else so everyone here wears masks, gloves and just trying to keep everyone safe," added Griffin.

To order from Griff's online click here.

Remember to support the local businesses in your hometown and take part in the shop local online week campaign.

Click here to see local businesses in South Central Kentucky.