Shop and eat at local stores and restaurants as part of campaign support businesses

Although businesses in Bowling Green have had to make some major changes they are still open for you to shop and eat locally.

Restaurants like Lisa's Fifth Street Diner have completely changed how they are operating by closing their dining room and taking to-go orders while offering delivery through Uber Eats and Grubhub.

"Just give us a call at (270) 904-1467 and we will take your order and when you get here, give us a call and let us know that you are out there and then we will run it out to you," said Lisa Parker, Owner.

For hours and daily specials at Lisa's click here.

Local retail stores are also having to change how they operate.

Steel Mill & Co. is a local clothing boutique with stores in Bowling Green and Lexington. Since customers can no longer shop in-store they have brought the store to customers at home.

With the help of social media, Steel Mill has been able to post pictures of their merchandise on Instagram for customers to order and pick up at the store.

"Currently right now in our BG location, we are doing curbside pick up. So you can follow us on our social on our Instagram or Facebook and I have been posting as much as I can every day as many items in-store," said Paige Calvery, marketing and econ manager. "This week we are running a promotion if you buy anything in-store your receive 20 percent off your in-store curbside pickup. We have promotions running online as well to try and encourage online shoppers."

Starting next week, a shop local campaign is calling on you to make a purchase online from a local business or restaurant in South Central Kentucky.

The shop online week will start on April 13, but it is not too early to get a head start and support local businesses now.

"Listen it is not the box stores make a purchase online to local business during shop local online week" Darron Steenbergen, President of Swagger Institute.

Remember to shop local because we are Team Kentucky.