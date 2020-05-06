Shop local: Pie Queen gears up for Mother's Day

Even though COVID- 19 has changed the way small businesses operate Boyce General Store and The Pie Queen said they are finding new ways to serve their customers. Making it easy to ship pies to your loved ones even during these times.

"So this has given me the opportunity to ship pies all over and it has given people an outlet to send things to other people," said Brie Golliher, Owner.

They say that sending a pie is perfect for any loved one.

"So if there is someone you want to cheer up or send a mother's day gift or hang in there present pie has been the perfect gift for that," said Golliher.

Sending that perfect gift and supporting local which Brie says is so important to communities.

"The people that are local to you and that you can just help succeed. We just want everyone to still be here when this is all over, I don't want anyone to have to lose their business over it," said Golliher.

To support local and order your loved one a pie, you can visit burgersandpie.com.