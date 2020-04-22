Shop local: Scottsville business shares how they are still serving their community

A business that has been a staple in the Scottsville community for 13 years looks a little different with COVID-19 impacting local business in a negative way

"I couldn't wrap my head around it because it is just something that didn't seem possible," said Mark Wood, Owner.

Some local businesses are temporarily closing their doors, but Dumplins' doors remain open offering call in orders and curbside pick up.

"We have been fortunate, you know those first couple the first couple of days were rough and now we are slowly building back to where we are about 60% of normal right now," said Wood "People have adapted they just do what they have to do."

He adds that while these are uncertain times for small business owners the support they have received from their community has been overwhelming. He encourages everyone to support small businesses in their community.

"Small business is what a small community is built on. So we have to support one another," said Wood.

Remember to continue to eat and shop locally to support the local businesses in your hometown.