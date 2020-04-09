Shop online to help support southcentral Kentucky's local businesses

A partnership between Swagger Institute and P1 Learning has an initiative starting next week to help support local businesses.

The Shop Local Online campaign week begins Monday, April 13.

"Brick and mortar storefronts may be closed, but their digital store fronts are open," said Darron Steenbergen, President of Swagger Institute. "Their social media storefronts are open, they need us, we gotta help. We're at home, we can research this, we can make purchases, we can support the local businesses."

Starting all next week, the campaign is calling on you to make on purchase online form a local business in our southcentral Kentucky community.

