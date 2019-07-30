Shop with a Cop helps out kids before school starts

We'll it's almost that time again, school is almost back in session. And that means new school supplies.

Tuesday the Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Police held their annual Shop with a Cop event at Meijer in Bowling Green.

How simple a smile can be made, from a pair of new shoes.

FOP Vice President, Robert Perry says Shop with a Cop helps students who might feel self conscious about returning back to school.

"We're helping out families that might need a little extra help before they go back to school. We're helping the kids out and they get

some extra stuff, some extra clothes and stuff some cool stuff that they can wear to school," said Perry. "And they're focused not so much on being embarrassed because of their clothes. They're focused on what they need to be focused on, and that's school."

Perry says each kid received 150 dollars to go towards new clothes and school supplies, and shop with a cop was able to benefit 34 kids as they

prepare for another year.

"That money is raised throughout the year from fundraising and different events that we have," said Perry.

Families of these kids say they're blessed to receive help from this program and they wouldn't know where else they would turn.

"I'm just over joyed and I always say if God didn't do anything else, hes done enough for me." said Grandmother of attending child, Verta Murrell.

But behind every smile...is a story.

REPORTER: "Do you like that you get to shop with a cop today?"

Tiffany: "Yes"

REPORTER: "How does that make you feel?"

Tiffany: "Good but also weird in a kinda way because I've experienced many things in my past."

REPORTER: "Was it stuff to do with family?"

Tiffany: "I'm in foster care right now so yeah, for the second time."

REPORTER: "Does this make you feel better being able to be here?"

Tiffany: "Yeah."

REPORTER: "Are you okay? Awh. Give me a hug."

Tiffany Nicole Hladki-Hudspeth was a student attending the event. She really warmed my heart.

