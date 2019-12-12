Shop with a Trooper Christmas 2019

The holiday season can often be a financial burden on many families, a burden Kentucky State Police know all too well about.

For years KSP have held their annual Shop with a Trooper event, to help kids and families with clothes, shoes and toys during the holiday season.

Thursday night 37 kids were gifted up to $250 to use for holiday gifts. Trooper Daniel Priddy says the best gift isn't only giving, it's the receipt of the smile they're able to bring to the children's faces.

"Every time I've ever taken a child out they've wanted to spend their money that is allocated for them to buy a family member a Christmas present," said Priddy. "That's what Christmas is about is about giving and they want to experience that and it's really heart warming when you see you're trying to buy them something for Christmas and they're thinking of someone else."

All of this was made possible by fundraising, sponsors and donations from the community.