Shoppers prep for Christmas day and share holiday cheer!

Customers at IGA in Bowling Green are making their lists and they're checking it twice and they are sharing with me some of those last minute grocery items before tomorrow's big day.

"Today mainly which Christmas is a lot of times is a big breakfast holiday so we've had a lot of customers coming in and just buying those little biscuits and eggs and all that," said IGA store manager, Tammy Harper. "But it is also like a Thanksgiving holiday as well so we've had a few customers come in just looking for cranberry jelly, stuffing, things like that. Some stores have already run out of eggnog and custard so we have a lot of customers coming in and buying that today."

"We lucked out a friend called and desperately needed eggnog and holiday custard. It's made our day to make their Christmas!" said Charles Farley.

"We had to stop and get ham, turkey, all the things that go with the perfect dinner for Christmas. And we had to get juice, I have a lot of family coming in so had to get lots of last minute things it is okay it is a beautiful Christmas." said Lakeisha Brookins.

"We forgot to get our sorghum for our morning breakfast, it is the old school way we eat with biscuits," said Michael Jackson.

"I was just out picking up a few things I was out of and I had trouble finding boiled custard and I wanted to get some for my great grand daughter." said Jo Byrd.

A not so merry start for last minute shoppers visiting some Kroger stores throughout the nation. Kroger stores across the U.S. experienced issues with credit card payments on Christmas Eve, customers had to pay in cash until the issue was resolved. Shoppers also could not purchase gift cards even with cash.

