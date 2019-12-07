UPDATE: Shots fired at Campus Evolution

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 6:21 PM, Dec 07, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Reports of shots fired at Campus Evolution, an off campus student living apartment complex in Bowling Green. The notification was sent from WKU's Emergency Alert system at 4:44 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, Olivier Shema, 18, of Bowling Green was shot once. Shema is being treated at a local hospital.
BGPD says they're working to locate the scene of the shooting but believe it may have happened at Creason St. and Robinson Ave.

We have a reporter on scene and are working to get more information.

 