UPDATE: Shots fired at Campus Evolution

Reports of shots fired at Campus Evolution, an off campus student living apartment complex in Bowling Green. The notification was sent from WKU's Emergency Alert system at 4:44 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, Olivier Shema, 18, of Bowling Green was shot once. Shema is being treated at a local hospital.

BGPD says they're working to locate the scene of the shooting but believe it may have happened at Creason St. and Robinson Ave.

WKU Alert: Reported shots fired at Campus Evolution. First responders are on the scene. Stay away from the area. Follow authorities' instructions. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/THm4eV2gto — WKU Police (@wkupd) December 7, 2019

WKU Alert Update: Due to the location of the incident, our officers responded to the area to assist. After receiving calls of the suspect(s) being in the area of campus, additional units were sent to canvass the area. No one matching the given description has been located. — WKU Police (@wkupd) December 7, 2019

We have a reporter on scene and are working to get more information.