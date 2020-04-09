Man arrested on attempted murder charge after shots fired call in Warren County

A man lands in jail on an attempted murder charge after a shots fired call in Bowling Green.

Police say they responded to the call on Old Morgantown where the complainant told authorities a black male wearing a gray and red shirt was chasing someone while carrying a gun.

Police say a person contacted police and said Davonte Bonds shot at them. Another person called and said a bullet came through their residence on Parkside Drive.

Authorities say they were told the man left the area in a red Ford truck.

BGPD says they stopped Bonds on Old Morgantown Road, where he gave them conflicting stories..

Bonds was arrested and charged with the following:

Murder - Attempted

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree - 4 counts

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

(The jail's website is currently down, as soon as it is back up this story will be updated with a mugshot)

