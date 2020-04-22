Show off your talent in the Warren County Public Library's QUARANTEEN Talent Show

The Warren County Publick library is having a QUARNTEEN Talent Show!

Show off your talent; TikToc, art, or any other skill.

The prize is a gift card to El Mazatlan.

Contest is for kids 13 – 17 years old or grades 8 – 12.

Submissions are held from April 20 – April 26.

PLEASE READ:

Submissions must be 1.5 minutes or under and contain family-friendly content.

Videos will be uploaded directly to Warren County Public Library's Facebook page.

Voting will take place via a playlist on WCPL's Facebook page during the period of 4/29-5/3.

Winner will be chosen based on the most likes! Winner will receive a gift card to El Maz via mail!

For more information or to submit your video, click here.