Showers Become More Spotty This Afternoon

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

As a system stalls just north of the region, several disturbances will move through in the coming days - each one bringing us good chances of showers and thunderstorms any place, any time. The front fizzles late week, allowing for a bit of break in the rains Friday before a new system arrives this weekend with more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 83, Low 70, winds SW-10

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 84, Low 69, winds SW-11

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 82, Low 63, winds W-11

