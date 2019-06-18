Showers Become More Spotty This Afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
As a system stalls just north of the region, several disturbances will move through in the coming days - each one bringing us good chances of showers and thunderstorms any place, any time. The front fizzles late week, allowing for a bit of break in the rains Friday before a new system arrives this weekend with more scattered showers and thunderstorms.
TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms
High 83, Low 70, winds SW-10
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms
High 84, Low 69, winds SW-11
THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely
High 82, Low 63, winds W-11
