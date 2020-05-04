Showers Developing Monday Night

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Matt Stephens
Monday, May 4, 2020
We'll see another brief dry period Monday, before more showers and a few thunderstorms move into the area tonight. Rain looks very likely after midnight, along with showers continuing into Tuesday Morning. Highs Monday will climb into the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s. Unseasonably cooler weather transitions into the forecast for the remainder of the week. We'll spend Wednesday - Sunday in the mid to lower 60s. Another frost advisory is even possible by the weekend!
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm
High 77, winds E-6
TONIGHT: Showers Developing
Low 58, winds E-7
TUESDAY: Rain Early, Cooler
High 70, Low 45, winds NW-11
