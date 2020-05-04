Showers Developing Monday Night

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, May 4, 2020

We'll see another brief dry period Monday, before more showers and a few thunderstorms move into the area tonight. Rain looks very likely after midnight, along with showers continuing into Tuesday Morning. Highs Monday will climb into the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s. Unseasonably cooler weather transitions into the forecast for the remainder of the week. We'll spend Wednesday - Sunday in the mid to lower 60s. Another frost advisory is even possible by the weekend!

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm

High 77, winds E-6

TONIGHT: Showers Developing

Low 58, winds E-7

TUESDAY: Rain Early, Cooler

High 70, Low 45, winds NW-11

