Showers Diminishing Early Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Light to moderate rain is pushing through the region early this morning ahead of cold front set to pass later Tuesday. Showers will end and push East before lunchtime, with the rest of Tuesday and early Wednesday looking dry. Daytime high temperatures will be set early this morning in the lower 60s, then falling into the upper 50s after the frontal passage. Another system then arrives Wednesday night and Thursday with more showers and a few thunderstorms likely. We'll catch a brief break in the rains Friday before more unsettled weather arrives this weekend.

TUESDAY: Showers Diminishing, then Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

AM High 62, Low 42, winds W-12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Toward Evening

High 64, Low 50, winds W-5

THURSDAY: Showers & a Few T/Storms Likely

HIgh 69, Low 49, winds S-10

