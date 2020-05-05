Showers Early Tuesday and Cooler

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

We'll awake to more showers and storms Tuesday morning before drying out this afternoon. A shot of unseasonably cool air invades for mid-week.with a slight shower chance Wednesday. Another front moving in Friday brings us showers followed by yet another shot of chilly air for Mother's Day weekend. We could be looking at frost and even a light freeze Saturday morning and possibly again Sunday morning!

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Showers Early, but Ending, Breezy and Cooler

High 70, Low 44, winds NW-14, G-28

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Shower Possible

High 60, Low 40, winds NW-12

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 67, Low 50, winds W-7

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams