Showers Early Tuesday and Cooler

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Matt Stephens
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
We'll awake to more showers and storms Tuesday morning before drying out this afternoon. A shot of unseasonably cool air invades for mid-week.with a slight shower chance Wednesday. Another front moving in Friday brings us showers followed by yet another shot of chilly air for Mother's Day weekend. We could be looking at frost and even a light freeze Saturday morning and possibly again Sunday morning!
TUESDAY: Showers Early, but Ending, Breezy and Cooler
High 70, Low 44, winds NW-14, G-28
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Shower Possible
High 60, Low 40, winds NW-12
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer
High 67, Low 50, winds W-7
b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
