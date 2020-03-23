Showers Ending Early Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, March 23, 2020

Overnight rains moved through South Central Ky very late Sunday. A few left over showers are possible early Monday, otherwise, we'll catch a break in the action before another weather system arrives Tuesday. Highs today will climb to near 60 degrees with Mostly Cloudy skies. Tuesday a First Alert Day is in place as we have a slight risk for severe weather in the afternoon and evening. The set up looks like a potential squall line with local damaging wind and a few isolated tornadoes being a small possibility. We dry out midweek before more rain later in the week.

TODAY: AM Rain Ending, Mostly Cloudy

High 59, winds NW-7

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cool

Low 45, winds NE-4

TUESDAY: Afternoon Storms Some Severe

High 61, Low 50, winds SE-11

