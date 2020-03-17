Showers Ending Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Matt Stephens
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Showers will stick around a little while longer this morning before we catch a break from the wet weather Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. More showers and storms are a good bet beginning Wednesday afternoon lasting into Friday however, as locally heavy rainfall potentially develops during the mid/late week period. Highs this St. Patrick's day will be slightly warmer, ending in the mid 50s. We'll then catch a surge of unseasonably warm air late week, with highs in the 70s Wednesday through Friday, before a cooler, drier weekend.
TUESDAY: Morning Showers, then Mostly Cloudy
High 56, Low 46, winds N-5
WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Warmer, Showers/Storms Late
High 73, Low 63, winds S-12
THURSDAY: Warm with Showers & T/Storms Likely
High 76, Low 66, winds S-15