Showers Ending Tuesday

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Showers will stick around a little while longer this morning before we catch a break from the wet weather Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. More showers and storms are a good bet beginning Wednesday afternoon lasting into Friday however, as locally heavy rainfall potentially develops during the mid/late week period. Highs this St. Patrick's day will be slightly warmer, ending in the mid 50s. We'll then catch a surge of unseasonably warm air late week, with highs in the 70s Wednesday through Friday, before a cooler, drier weekend.

TUESDAY: Morning Showers, then Mostly Cloudy

High 56, Low 46, winds N-5

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Warmer, Showers/Storms Late

High 73, Low 63, winds S-12

THURSDAY: Warm with Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 76, Low 66, winds S-15