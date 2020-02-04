Showers Take Over Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The new record high temperature in Bowling Green for February 3rd is 73°, set yesterday after breaking the old record of 71° from 1927. Now we turn our attention to several waves of rain poised to move through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Upwards of three inches of rain is possible through Thursday. With colder air taking over, we may see a few snowflakes fly as we head into Friday.

TUESDAY: Periods of Rain, Breezy.

High 61, Low 43 winds SW-12

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely, Cooler.

High 51, Low 42 winds N-8

THURSDAY: Showers Likely, Cool.

High 47, Low 32 winds W-6

